What you need to know Monday, Jan. 25, 2021

Here are some of our top stories from the weekend.

Who’s playing in the big game?

The stage for Super Bowl LV has been set: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by quarterback Tom Brady will take on Austin Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7.

This will be Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance and, for the first time in NFL history, the Bucs are playing at their home stadium. This will be the third trip to the big game for the Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Not big on football? The Weeknd is performing this year’s halftime show, H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful” and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church are teaming up to perform the national anthem.

Cold weather, COVID-19 create obstacles for homeless outreach groups

The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things this year for homeless outreach groups in Louisville and southern Indiana.

The annual homeless count that happens every January will still be completed this year, just with fewer volunteers. Organizers with the Homeless Coalition said it’s crucial to still get it done.

Not only do volunteers distribute basic needs to people on the streets, but getting accurate numbers will determine how much money these organizations will receive from the city to continue their services.

Across the river in New Albany, the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana is sponsoring shelters during inclement weather for anyone in the community in need of a warm place to sleep and some hot meals. Thanks to a generous donation, the organization was able to shift to a hotel model for its white flag shelters this year.

"Seatbelts save lives"

If you ever needed a reminder about how important it is to wear a seatbelt, Indiana State Police have a story for you.

Last week, a woman driving on I-65 slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer and her vehicle was a complete loss: all four seats were exposed, the roof was ripped off and the right side of the vehicle was destroyed.

However, the woman was able to unbuckle herself and crawl out of the vehicle unharmed.

“It was a miracle,” ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said. “But also the fact that she was properly buckled into the vehicle and the safety systems in those cars do work many times, even in a dramatic crash like this, if you use them properly.”

According to police, almost half of all fatal crashes in Indiana involve someone in the car not wearing a seatbelt.

