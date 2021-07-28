What you need to know for July 28, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Wednesday.

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Best of luck to students in Greater Clark County Schools - they're heading back to school today!

Overnight, USA Gymnastics announced that Simone Biles will not be competing in Thursday's all-around individual competition. You can read more about that here.

CDC changes course on masks guidance

The CDC is now recommending that some vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas where the delta variant is spreading the most.

The organization also said teachers, staff and students in school should also wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Several areas, including Los Angeles and St. Louis, have already reinstated their mask mandates, but officials in Kentucky and Indiana haven’t made a call on that yet.

Changes coming to JCPS this year

Last night, the Jefferson County Board of Education met to vote on the COVID-19 plan for the upcoming school year. The board voted unanimously to approve a universal masking policy for students and staff members, even those who have been vaccinated.

The approved plan also included guidance on social distancing, quarantine and a virtual schooling option for elementary students.

Spooky season is approaching

We may still be in the heat of summer right now, but fall is right around the corner. The Jack O’Lantern Spectacular announced that it is returning to Iroquois Park this year and will resume the walk-through format of previous years.

The theme for this year’s event is “Changing the Channel: A Timeline of Television History.” This year’s event will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 31. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 1.

