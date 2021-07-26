What you need to know for July 26, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Monday.

More issues at LMDC

The assistant director of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said three corrections officers were assault by inmates this weekend. All three officers had to receive medical treatment.

“It’s becoming a very volatile situation,” said FOP spokesperson Officer Tracy Dotson. Dotson said changes need to happen at the jail before someone else gets hurt.

The jail is in the midst of an ongoing officer shortage and Dotson called on the city to increase its funding and recruitment efforts.

Highlands after-parties are a "serious concern"

Bullet casings, needles and trash have all been found in the Walgreens parking lot on Baxter Avenue. It's been a problem for years, but now, neighbors say it has gotten "significantly worse."

To discourage these kinds of gatherings, LMPD has been putting up barricades and increasing patrols in the area. Neighbors have asked Walgreens to take responsibility and provide their own security, but they haven’t received an answer.

Birds of prey poisoning cases

Raptor Rehabilitation has seen several cases of birds of prey with signs of poisoning recently. Officials with the organization said they’ve had at least fourteen cases just within the last month.

Herbicides and pesticides used on plants are likely to blame, but there are many toxin-free alternatives that you can use to keep your lawn looking nice while protecting the birds.

If you see an injured bird of prey, contact Raptor Rehab. Someone will either come to pick the bird up, or they can talk you through how to bring it in.

