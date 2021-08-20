Good food, music on tap this weekend at these Kentucky, Indiana events

If you like jazz, barbecue or Greece, you'll want to check out what's happening Friday and Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The weekend is here and the calendar is loaded with plenty of fun events in Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Whether you like food, music or just enjoying the outdoors, there's something for everyone! Plus, don't forget about the Kentucky State Fair, which is happening at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville through Aug. 29.

Most of these events are outside and we're looking at some pretty high temperatures this weekend. Don't forget to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated! Check out the forecast here.

For something with some international flair, check out the Louisville Greek Festival. The event is free and features Greek music, dancers, and vendors.

If you're hungry, there will be more than 20 different kinds of Greek food available for purchase.

The event will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on 930 Ormsby Lane in Lyndon. A note on the festival website encourages people attending the fest to wear masks.

What foods are YOU craving?! Gyro? Souvlaki? Baklava? You can eat all of this and more at our Annual Louisville Greek... Posted by Louisville Greek Fest 2021 on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The Louisville Jazz Fest is coming to Iroquois Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday. Performers include Kirk Whalum, Alex Bugnon, Euge Groove and Lindsey Webster.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The concerts will begin about an hour after doors open.

Iroquois Amphitheater is at 1080 Amphitheater Road in Louisville. According to the amphitheater website, masks are required in concession booths and restrooms and are recommended elsewhere.

In Madison, Indiana, the Madison Ribberfest pairs food and music for a fun weekend event.

You can enjoy music from regional and national blues bands while more than 45 professional barbecue teams from across the country compete for prizes. Performers at this year's event include Tab Benoit, The Joe Louis Walker Band and the Ghost Town Blues Band.

Several local breweries will also serve up their best beers in the Ribberfest Beer Garden.

Wristbands for entry to the festival are $35 and can be purchased online.

ICYMI (𝐼𝑛 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑡😉)... Here's our 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄-𝐔𝐏 again for the 19th Annual Madison Ribberfest BBQ & Blues... Posted by Madison Ribberfest on Friday, August 6, 2021

If you want to spend an evening outdoors, head down to Waterfront Park on Saturday for the Water Lantern Festival.

Tickets to this family-friendly event include a floating lantern kit, LED candle and markers so you can design your own water lantern to put out into the Ohio River.

The event also includes music and access to food trucks. Tickets purchased on Saturday will be $40, but you can get a discount if you get them earlier.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.