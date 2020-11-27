'We need to show people what love looks like': Louisville Hope Buss delivers hot meals to the community

Board chair Angel Todd says it's important that organizations like this actually travel out into the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of us automatically associate Thanksgiving with food but some aren't so lucky. The Hope Buss seeks to bridge that gap in Louisville.

The bus and a caravan of volunteers traveled around the catty on Thanksgiving Day delivering hot meals as they went.

This is the first time the bus has taken on this challenge.

Their main mission is to bring groceries to neighborhoods that don't have access to fresh foods.

Board chair Angel Todd says it's important that organizations like this actually travel out into the community.

“We need to show people what love looks like it can't just be from someone on a Facebook post its not a lofty kind of thing. It's a tangible thing so when I come feed you, I am telling you I love you and care about who you are,” Todd said.

The Hope Buss does food delivery events every single month.

According to its website, The Hope Buss is a 501(c)(3) organization that works to bridge the gap between local organizations and the community by attacking hopelessness at its core in a myriad of ways,

