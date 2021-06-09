Annual 'Hike and Bike' event returns for 17th year

The city's canceled the "Paddle" portion of the event, after Hurricane Ida made the Ohio River too dangerous.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After 2020's event was moved online, the Mayor's Annual Hike, Bike and Paddle returned with a bang this Labor Day.

"For me this is a time that we get together and I see a lot of people that I ride with normally through the year, but this is an event I can take him on," cyclist Michael Copeland said of his young son.

While participants celebrated the return of some events, others were not able to happen. The paddle portion of the event was canceled, the Ohio River still proving too dangerous after Hurricane Ida.

"The top pool is still pretty fine but unfortunately at that lower pool we are at about 15 feet of increased water," Sylvia Holden with River City Paddle Sports said.

Yoga and Zumba started the morning, warming up for the main attraction.

"Get your blood moving, because as we all know Kentuckians, including myself, don't get enough exercise," said Marty Storch, the city's director of special events.

Hikers had three different paths along the Big Four Bridge and river.

Cyclists took to the streets, cruising down a new course on River Road.

"He gets out here and he sees other young kids riding and I think it motivates him," Copeland said.

As normal as things seemed, memories of last year lingered, including reminders of the value of the great outdoors.

"People haven't been together so to have an event like this where people can get together and enjoy something outdoors is great," Mayor Greg Fischer said.

This is the 17th Hike, Bike and Paddle. The event is held on both Memorial Day and Labor Day.

