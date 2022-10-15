Louisville group to host final Ambassadors Institute Training session

OSHN representatives said their ambassador training offers a curriculum designed to train and inform citizens on 'practical violence interventions.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) will close its 2022 Ambassador Institute Training sessions Saturday, Oct. 15.

The final session will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA.

OSHN representatives said their ambassador training typically, given six times yearly, offers a curriculum designed to train and inform citizens on 'practical violence interventions' and includes mental health assistance, suicide prevention, community organizing, conflict resolution and domestic violence awareness - all combined to address the whole of government and public health approach to violence.

OSHN Director Paul Callanan will present a city proclamation to Nylaia Carter, a Louisville teenager who made a tourniquet from her sweatshirt to stop the rapid bleeding of a gunshot victim, a training she learned from “Stop the Bleed,” a regular training offered by OSHN.

Officials said Carter is a junior at Moore Traditional School in Louisville and learned the life-saving method during an applied health pathway class at her school.

Last summer, officials explained, Carter and her father spotted the victim bleeding on a sidewalk after her basketball practice. She approached the victim and asked if she could assist. She then explained what she was doing to stop the bleeding and kept the victim awake by asking them questions as medical help arrived.

“Ms. Carter has shown that knowing how and having the willingness to help a victim of violence can be paramount,” Joe Newland, program manager of the Ambassador Institute, said. “This is hands-on training that absolutely can translate to real-life circumstances. We offer this training to make Louisville’s communities more resiliently prepared to save lives. And we just wanted to highlight the fact that she is a hero because of how important she was to the victim she helped.”

