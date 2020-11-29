Volunteers come together for the 'Greatest Cleanup in West End History'

People spread out into the different neighborhoods to pick up trash Saturday morning. It was organized by the president of the Mopar Muscle Car Club.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday people from neighborhoods all over Louisville came together for what organizers called the "Greatest Cleanup in West End History.”

The goal was to make West End neighborhoods a cleaner, better place to live.

Everyone gathered to get supplies then spread out over West Louisville to start cleaning up.

Fonz, the president and founder of the Louisville Mopar Muscle Car Club organized the effort.

He teamed up with other car clubs, metro council members, and anyone else who wanted to help out.

“When you see better, you want better,” Fonz said.

They divided up into nine different neighborhoods to pick up trash, but also get rid of some of the big items like tires, mattresses or furniture that are sitting discarded outside.

Fonz says the car clubs often come together to drive around the city, and when they do, they see how the neighborhoods look.

His goal is to give kids a place to come out that looks a little better than it did yesterday.

“This is our way of going into the holiday season and trying to give back to everyone right after turkey day,” Fonz said. “I’m sure there’s plenty of trash out here to go and we can roll into Christmas and make sure everything looks good the way it needs to.”

Organizers and city leaders are hoping this becomes an annual event every Saturday after Thanksgiving.