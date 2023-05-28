Louisville's 'Future Healers' program expands into Nashville

Children in Nashville will soon feel the joy of what its like to help heal people.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville organization focused on creating a better world for our children is expanding its efforts into Nashville, Tennessee.

2X Game Changers is partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, its School of Medicine, and community organizations in Tennessee called "Stronger Than My Father" and "ATF Nashville".

This Louisville-born organization promotes early childhood education, parental involvement, supports victims of gun violence, advocates for peace and justice, and works to bring hope and healing to the community.

2X Game Changers partnered with UofL Health and UofL's School of Medicine nearly two years ago. That partnership, made their "Future Healers" program possible.

Children in Nashville between the ages of 4 and 13 will now have the opportunity to feel the joy of healing people and being connected to the health sciences.

The week after Memorial Day Weekend, representatives with 2X Game Changers, medical students and UofL surgeons will travel to Nashville to finalize what will be "Future Healers Nashville", according to a press release.

