'Unite and educate': Louisville students create summer race for justice

The main event is a team relay of 26 laps (10K). According to the Future Ancestors, each lap is dedicated to each year of Breonna Taylor's life.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This summer students from Waggener High School will host Louisville's first 'Race for Justice' which seeks to bring the community together to work towards intersectional justice.

The race will take place on June 15 at the Norton Sports and Learning Center.

In a press release, the Future Ancestors said the event came a year and a half ago after being asked to brainstorm how they would respond to injustices they've seen and experienced in the community.

Nubia Ali, executive director for the Future Ancestors, said the event is more than a project adding the race allows the upcoming generation to be heard and respected at the intersection of love, justice and compassion.

"It is going to unite and educate our community, as well as ones near and far as to what it looks like when justice is received," Ali said.

According to the release there will be two races, a 5-lap walk/run and a 10K team relay with a total of 26 laps. There will also be entertainment, speakers and educational booths race day to further engage participants in justice work.

Each lap of the team relay represents a year of Breonna Taylor's life, the group said.

Taylor was killed when Louisville Police officers executed a no-knock search warrant at her apartment, on March 13, 2020. None of the officers involved have been charged with her death.

The event is also being hosted by the Louisville Urban League.

"After two years of trauma and unrest in our community, to see young people responding to the issues of today with such thought and meaningful actions is remarkable," Louisville Urban League President and CEO, Sadiqa Reynolds, said.

The Future Ancestors have raised more than $40,000 in sponsorships and donations to make the race happen.

They are looking to have 2,000 people register for the race, including virtual registrations for those who can't participate but still want to show support.

Proceeds from the race will support six local non-profit groups.

