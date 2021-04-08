'A very big thing for the community': Louisville nonprofit partners with YMCA to provide free school supplies

The supply drive will provide 500 backpacks full of free supplies to students in need.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As families prepare for the start of the school year, one organization is hoping to make back-to-school season easier with a free supply drive.

Boxes filled with folders, notebooks and markers are a clear sign Prominent Youth of America is gearing up for its ninth annual Back-to-School drive. The nonprofit is partnering with Republic Bank Foundation YMCA to provide about 500 backpacks full of free supplies to students in need.

"Kids getting new clothes, getting all the new supplies that they need...this is going to be a very big thing for the community," said Brandon Fouch with Republic Bank Foundation YMCA.

The drive promises to bring plenty of new pencils and folders, but organizers are also promoting educational programs and providing kids a few treats before they head back to class.

"They’re happy and excited [for] school supplies and the ice cream truck," said Ciniya Clack with Prominent Youth of America. "And they'll be really excited for them video games."

While the extras might excite the kids, the entire events can be exciting for families struggling to get all the supplies students are often required to have — especially after a difficult year.

"You never know what people may be going through, and they might really need it," Clack said.

The drive is an outdoor event in the parking lot at the YMCA at 18th and Broadway from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. A drive-thru option is also available.

