30,000 students sign up for Louisville library's summer reading program

According to the Louisville Free Public Library, they haven't seen this many students sign up for the program since 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's less than one month left of the Louisville Free Public Library's summer reading program.

The free program, which encourages children and teens to read for fun over the summer and helps prevent summer learning loss, ends on August 6, so there's still plenty of time to participate.

This week the library surpassed 30,000 registrations, meaning thousands of students in Louisville are picking up a book this summer, LFPL said.

According to a spokesperson, the library hasn't seen numbers like that since before the pandemic in 2019.

To complete the program students will need to read a certain number of books:

For Preschool-aged children and younger, they'll need to read, or have read to them, 20 books.

School-aged children will need to read 10 books.

Teens will be required to read 6 books.

Once students have read the required number of books, log it online or on the Summer Reading form, and head to any public library location by August 6 for prizes.

Prizes for completing the program include tickets to local museums and sporting events, free martial arts classes and free food vouchers from local restaurants.

Every student who completes the program is also entered to win one of the library's grand prizes including:

Tickets to Kentucky Kingdom/Hurricane Bay

Four passes to the Louisville Zoo

Gift cards to Carmichael's Bookstore

Tickets to a UofL football game

One month family pass to the YMCA

Special gift packages from local businesses

