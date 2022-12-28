Louisville Free Public Library exceeds 1 million digital checkouts

A spokesperson for LFPL says the library has been providing its patrons with 24/7 access to eBooks and audiobooks since 2011, with usage growing every year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) is proving books are still a way of life in the tech age -- just in a different form.

A spokesperson for the library says Louisvillians read a record-breaking 1,235,000 eBooks in 2022, about a third of the library's total check outs.

Here's what topped the list of most borrowed eBooks:

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

Verity by Colleen Hoover

Rounding out the list as the most borrowed eBook, The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave.

A spokesperson for LFPL says the library has been providing its patrons with 24/7 access to eBooks and audiobooks since 2011, with usage growing every year.

The library's catalog is available to anyone living, working or going to school in Jefferson County. LFPL is a fine-free library.

