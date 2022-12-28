Louisville Free Public Library exceeds 1 million digital checkouts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) is proving books are still a way of life in the tech age -- just in a different form.
A spokesperson for the library says Louisvillians read a record-breaking 1,235,000 eBooks in 2022, about a third of the library's total check outs.
Here's what topped the list of most borrowed eBooks:
- Book Lovers by Emily Henry
- The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
- Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
- Verity by Colleen Hoover
Rounding out the list as the most borrowed eBook, The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave.
A spokesperson for LFPL says the library has been providing its patrons with 24/7 access to eBooks and audiobooks since 2011, with usage growing every year.
The library's catalog is available to anyone living, working or going to school in Jefferson County. LFPL is a fine-free library.
