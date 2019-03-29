LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was a little friendly competition going on at Fourth Street Live yesterday.

Louisville Metro Police officers and members of Louisville Fire battled it out in the bowling alley at The Sports & Social Club to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.

"You see us out on the street corners and sometimes into the winter months collecting funds for programs that advocate for kids health, for their safety, and for their wellbeing, so partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters just made sense," said Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper.

Louisville Fire came out with the win this year against LMPD! The department posted on their Facebook page to celebrate the victory.

"Somebody call the cops! A beating this bad can't be legal," the department said in the post.

WHAS11 has been a proud supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana for 30 years, showing you the mentor matches and how they work.

To sign up to become a mentor or learn more information, you can visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana website.

