Louisville Downtown Partnership adding 'colorful art' throughout city in new program

The program will change the appearance of metal electrical signal boxes found at intersections.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) launched a new public art program called Street Gallery on Sept. 8.

The program will change the appearance of metal electrical signal boxes found at intersections. Officials said colorful art will be printed on vinyl and installed on traffic control boxes to brighten city streetscapes, enhance community pride and create new opportunities for Louisville-based artists.



Similar to Street Gallery, LDP also announced the relaunch of the popular Alley Gallery project. Originally introduced in 2017, Alley Gallery is an award-winning, outdoor gallery that brings under-recognized alleyway and back-of-the-building metal doors to life, showcasing the work of local artists.

“Public art is a great way to beautify a space and invite people closer,” Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of LDP, said. “Both the Street Gallery and Alley Gallery programs provide a whimsical, colorful surprise in the city streetscape making for a unique experience in Louisville’s Downtown.”

Since 2017, officials said Alley Gallery has attracted more than 700 submitted works of art being displayed on 131 doors. Sponsors of each door pay for the use of the art, production of vinyl and installation and maintenance costs.



Alley Gallery’s relaunch was kicked off with two newly wrapped doors at Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District’s (MSD) Bingham Way Pump Station facility, which is on the corner of E. Witherspoon St. and Bingham Way.



LDP has posted calls for art for both the Street Gallery and Alley Gallery programs. For those interested in submitting artwork, please visit their website.

For those interested in becoming a sponsor of either Alley Gallery or Street Gallery, please call 502-584-6000.



