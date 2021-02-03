Louisville community golf program for kids opening registration for 2021

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only 20 spots will be open for this session.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Registration is now open for First Tee Louisville, a local program that teaches kids the sport of golf.

Program Director Blake Hardesty said the program helps get kids up and moving, something that has become crucial during the pandemic when so many kids spend hours on their screens.

"[It] gives kids a chance to out of the house and I think all the parents agree that that's been nice for them," Hardesty said.

These lessons on the green also have life lessons intertwined with them - like the importance of respect. Coaches teach their players to respect the golf course and take that attitude with them to their family and friends.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only 20 spots will be open for this session. Program participants will have to wear masks and social distancing will be followed. Classes are $50, but scholarships are available.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. on March 2 on the First Tee Louisville website.

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.