LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) As the week comes to a close, Kentuckiana comes together to support the family of a fallen police officer.

On Wednesday night, Louisville City FC midfielder Niall McCabe auctioned off his signed 2018 jersey.

The online auction came to a close at Against the Grain at 9 p.m. with a winning bid of $1,500.

"I was like, I should do something, you know?" McCabe said in an interview.

McCabe will personalize the sign the jersey before giving it to the winner.

RELATED: Bearno's to donate 20 percent of sales to fallen LMPD detective's family

The money raised in the auction will go to support the family of Det. Deidre Mengedoht, who was killed in a tragic crash on Christmas Eve.