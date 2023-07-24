Louisville church reaching the deaf community in ways most of the country can't

Of the millions of deaf and hard of hearing Americans, there are only a few full-time deaf pastors bridging the language gap. Louisville has one of them.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to the Christian faith, the deaf community is one of the most underserved. The Deaf Bible Society says close to 98% of deaf people don't know Christ, or go to church.

There are two main reasons why.

It's not a common practice to have a deaf interpreter at church and even more rare is a church that staffs a full-time deaf pastor.

But that's where Louisville is uniquely different.

Todd Stinson has been involved with the deaf ministry at Northeast Christian Church for 10 years, but joined the staff as its full-time deaf pastor about 10 months ago, and the response was immediate.

"When I started here, there were like 4 or 5 [people]," Stinson said. "Today, 20 to 70 a week."

Jason Shreve, the lead pastor over weekend experience and growth at Northeast, said Stinson's phone started lighting up when people heard the church had a deaf pastor.

"He had people calling from all over the state. Just imagine - if you wanted spiritual advice from anyone - you have churches all over the city you can go ask a question. The deaf have no one they feel like they can trust or understands them," he said.

"You always see the signer in the corner of federal disasters or scary moments and you think, they're there for a handful of people. I had no idea there were so many in our community," Shreve said.

There are close to 200,000 deaf and hard-of-hearing residents in the Louisville area. And yet, Stinson is one of just a few full-time deaf pastors in the entire country. He personally knows of one other.

"Bringing Todd on was a very intentional thing, to reach out to the deaf in our community who need the love of Jesus and a church who helps take care of them. And not just help, but a community. That's what they really want," Shreve said.

He's planted deaf bible studies across the city, from Fairdale to Clifton but Stinson knows there's a need for more.

It's also important to realize not everyone in the deaf community can read, so it's not as simple as handing someone a book.

"That's completely overlooked by a lot of people," Shreve said.

"No sign language access. No deaf leaders. Without them, they will not come," Stinson said.

He says other churches are working to be more inclusive but it takes time. The job can be overwhelming and yet beyond gratifying when he makes that connection for someone.

"There are times I see their eyes are sparkly. Their face is glowing. This is what they need. They need to feel hope within their heart and that's how I see them," Stinson said.

Shreve says it has been "awesome and encouraging to see as we hear these little success stories. We see it little by little, God is making a difference in our city through Todd."

Stinson's deaf bible studies take place at 5 p.m. every Thursday in Clifton and Fairdale. He hopes to expand them into southern Indiana from New Albany to Jeffersonville and then south of town in places like PRP and Shively.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.