'We want to see happy kids.' | Annual 'Bikes or Bust' returns for 6th year

In total, Bikes or Bust has collected more than 11,000 bikes for children in need throughout Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Q-103.1's annual 'Bikes or Bust' bicycle drive is back again this year for its 6th year of collecting bikes for children in Kentuckiana.

Hosts from the station are spending their weekend atop a 40-foot scissor lift starting Nov. 18.

Co-host Matt Cooper said that with the past year the world has had, he's glad to help spread more joy.

"Shopping in general this holiday season is difficult," Cooper said. "We want to see happy kids and smiling faces. We want these kids to have a great Christmas this year and get that bike they've always been dreaming about."

In total, Q-103.1 has collected more than 11,000 bikes for underprivileged children in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

All bikes donated go to the Louisville Marine Corps Toys for tots and The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana.

To donate a bike, drop them off at the UAW Local 86 on Fern Valley Road or at Coyle Automotive in Clarksville.

