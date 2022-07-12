'I'm very lucky': Louisville ceremony honors veterans in remembrance of Pearl Harbor

Around 6,000 veterans who served in World War II are living in Kentuckiana, so Honor Flight Bluegrass hosted a special ceremony to honor their lives and sacrifice.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dec. 7, 1941 is a day surviving World War II veterans will never forget - the day Pearl Harbor was attacked, sending the U.S. into war.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are still alive.

Around 6,000 of those veterans are living in Kentuckiana, so Honor Flight Bluegrass hosted a special ceremony to honor their lives and sacrifice.

Friends and family members of veterans gathered to honor their service and sacrifice for their country, many of those veterans coming from the Kentuckiana-area and from as far as Tennessee.

"[It's a] privilege, I been lucky," Paul Jones, Navy veteran, said.

A group of 19 veterans were introduced by their age and what roles they served. Several of them were in their early to mid 90's. One of them, 95-year-old Howard Griffin, was wounded several times while serving on the frontlines.

"I'm very lucky, very lucky. I got three of these state CID's, so a lot of combat in each war and I'm very lucky," Griffin said.

At 100 years old, Jones feels so fortunate to see this day.

"Staying active is the key to living this long," he said. "I'm out everyday a few nights a week."

Howard can still remember the days when he served in the Vietnam War.

"I was in the 9th District Division. People had no respect for us," Howard said.

However, he and so many others were honored by the love and recognition shown.

"Well like I say, it's the best privilege I ever had being able to mingle with these good people and be alive and healthy," Jones said.

They both hope to see many more days like this.

