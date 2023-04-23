'Everybody supports him and loves him': Louisville car show raises funds for Officer Nickolas Wilt

The event was the perfect example of the car community coming together to wrap its arms around the law enforcement community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt is still in critical condition with his lung condition "worsened" after he was injured while responding to a mass shooting downtown on April 10.

He was shot in the head after he ran to help those under fire from an active shooter that the Old National Bank, and he his family recently confirmed that he is now battling pneumonia.

He and his efforts were top of mind for the Highview neighborhood on Sunday, where a car show was held in his honor.

In a strip mall outside of Jax Wax, the community showed up in droves. The event was the perfect example of the car community coming together to wrap its arms around the law enforcement community.

"We walked over there and we said 'Let's do this.' This is something that has to happen and if you guys need a location you have one," Cory Shepherd, co-owner of Jax Wax, said.

More than 700 people attended, from your typical car novice to car expert -- all with the same goal.

"When I got word they were having the event over here, I knew I had to come over and participate and show support," Dale Jackson, president of the Cadillac Connoisseurs Car Club, said.

There is no word yet on how much people raised in donations for Wilt and his family, but around 200 people worked to make the event possible.

"I hope he knows everybody supports him and loves him. There was a great turnout today. We weren't expecting this but I mean -- every parking lot's full," Officer Ricky Heine said. "He has all the support in the world all the love in the world. Everybody is pulling for him, and hope he gets better."

The show featured a $5 entry, and judges awarded cars prizes based on how they faired against competition.

Amid all the fun was a purpose -- of supporting one of our city's fighting heroes.

People can also mail donations to Jax Wax at 5520 Fern Valley Road #114.

Additionally, a fund was set up earlier this month to help cover Wilt's medical bills. You can donate on Louisville Metro Police Foundation's social media post, which has already garnered more than $155,000.

Donations can also be sent through Venmo: @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati, or on the foundation's website by clicking here.

