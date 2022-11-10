Louisville-based craft brewery crossing the river to Clarksville

Officials say this will be the city's first brewery.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Louisville-based TEN20 is crossing the river to Clarksville!

Owners announced that the craft brewery will expand, with the addition of a taproom in the Bolt + Tie mixed-use space in Water Tower Square.

Located at 1400 Main Street, the 3,400-square-foot taproom was the first project completed as part of the ongoing South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan, according to Cory Hoehn, co-president of the Cornerstone Group, the developer responsible for Bolt + Tie.

Officials say the new location will rotate its beer offerings, but maintain some classics like the Storyteller Hazy IPA, Dryden Providin’ Pilsner and 1834 Lager. In addition, there will be brews made specifically for the Clarksville location.

Officials added that the taproom will offer both indoor and outdoor spaces, with views of the Ohio River and Louisville’s skyline.

“We are very pleased to partner with TEN20 in bringing the first brewery to Clarksville and believe the density and environment we continue to create along Main Street will lend well to its success,” Kevin Baity, town manager of Clarksville, said.

A spokesperson with TEN20 says the company opened its flagship brewery and taproom in the Butchertown neighborhood in 2020, a taproom in the Anchorage community in 2021 and a taproom in the Highlands’ Douglass Loop last month. The Clarksville location will be the fourth location for TEN20.

The location is scheduled to open next summer.

