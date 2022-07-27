'We just want to help': Louisville bike community raising money for beloved bicyclist

Nathan Green was left on the road in south Louisville, after his family says he was hit by a driver who then left the scene. The money is to help pay medical bills.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville bicycling community is raising money to help pay for a fellow cyclist's medical bills.

"It's really important to do everything we can," said John Mahorney, who organized Wednesday's fundraiser for Nathan Green. "He's an important guy in the cycling community."

More than 60 bike riders gathered in front of Seidenfaden's for their weekly ride, but this time for a special cause. Before the ride even started, the group had raised nearly $2,000 for Green's GoFundMe to help with his medical bills and to help support his family.

Green was left on the road in south Louisville after his family says he was hit by a driver June 29 on Poplar Level Road, not far from Gardiner Lane. His family told WHAS11 he suffered a brain injury and multiple broken bones.

Mary Beth Peterson, his partner's mother, said that Nathan is now awake and slowly recovering, moving from University Hospital to Frasier Rehabilitation.

"This is the harder part for him," Peterson said. "He's talking some but he will have to learn to walk again, sit up, eat, you name it he will have to learn it again."

Green is a manager at Falls Community BikeWorks, a local non-profit community bike shop in the Shelby Park community that helps cyclists fix their bikes to keep them on the road. Mahorney said he's always given to the cycling community; now it was their turn to give back.

"I couldn't think of doing anything else, it's the right thing to do," he said. "We just want to help. We hope he can go back to his normal life someday. It's important to help in any way we can for his family."

Peterson, holding her four-year-old granddaughter's hand, was overcome by emotion and had tears in her eyes as she watched the cyclists ride by.

"This is such a huge help for the whole family," she said. Green is the main provider for his family - his partner Hannah Nussbaum and daughter Ronan.

"I was so shocked, I didn't think it would be on this scale," she said. "I think that's a testament to the kind of person that Nathan is. He is such a good, caring person. It's nice to see it come back to him too."

More than $2,000 was raised through Wednesday's raffle and donations through the bar. There will be more fundraisers throughout the week, or you can donate directly to the GoFundMe.

The scheduled fundraisers include:

July 27 Louisville Cyclists Support Nathan Green Seidenfaden’s 5:45 p.m. - 10 p.m. Ridenfaden Wed Ride $10 raffle tickets. The raffle begins at 9 p.m. at Seidenfaden’s

July 29 Dundee Tavern 20% of restaurant sales will be donated. Live music by Celtucky starting at 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Aug. 7 Ride For Nathan/Picnic For Nathan Louisville Nature Center 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m . Family-friendly picnic supporting Nathan with hot dogs, beverages and optional bike ride to event hosted by Bike.Cruise.Brews Live music by Bluegrass Solution. Suggested donation is $10 for admission, food and music



Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.