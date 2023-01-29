Louisville barbershop giving out free haircuts for those in need

Officials say this is for "new clients only." No appointments or reservations are needed, but clients will be served on a first come, first served basis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barbershop is giving out free haircuts for those in need on Sunday.

Arny's Barbershop, located on Bardstown Road, is hosting the event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Officials say this is for "new clients only." No appointments or reservations are needed, but clients will be served on a first come, first served basis.

"We’re giving back to the community that has given us so much & stuck with us since opening our doors," the barbershop said in a statement on their Facebook.

Officials recommend that those interested in attending bring an umbrella if its raining because space is "very limited" in the shop.

"Obviously there is a limit to the number of people we will be able to cut so once we reach capacity, that’s it," they said.

