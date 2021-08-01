Louisville barber and nail salons work to keep their doors open

With everyone dealing with so many things, some people have just stopped worrying about getting their hair and nails done.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Barbershop and nail salon owners are feeling the brunt of COVID 19 and social injustice especially those who work downtown. Although the shutdown has been lifted, many feel invisible as they adjust to owning a business during a pandemic.

WHAS11’s Sherlene Shanklin talks to some owners who made a video explaining that customer service is the key to getting the community back in shape.

It’s not just a manicure or a haircut for them.

“This impacted more than putting money in the pocket it changed the way we have to live.

Julius Wilkerson and his wife Sondra own Big City Styles on Chestnut Street and they are trying to remind their neighbors not to forget about them. So they’re part of a video with other business owners all strategically and safely trying to keep their doors open.

Wilkerson talks about how long they have been in business. We also talk about COVID-19 and social injustice in the city.

With no warning, many had to shut their doors and then the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor incidents struck a conscious nerve.

‘Enough was enough and this city turned into a powder keg and it exploded immediately.

Sondra Wilkerson with Big City Styles talks about the shutdown and businesses being boarded up.

‘We all have sworn a job to serve our public to be able to give them the best customer service because of its customer service. Whether you like it or not whether it's barbering or policing this is customer service and the public is the customer.’

So how do we get this community back on track? Both said the same thing, ''honesty.'

The couple goes on to say it needs to be more than conversation. It's time to put the pieces into play.

Video courtesy goes to Jeovany Calero. Some of her video aired in this story.

