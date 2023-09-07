Louisville bank, Chickasaw Park shootings victims' families, survivors receive monetary gifts from donation funds

Over one million dollars were distributed between 33 survivors and 7 family members of victims of the two mass shootings that happened in the same week in April.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The survivors and victims' families of two Louisville mass shooting that happened in the same week in April this year are getting a monetary gift.

Over one million dollars have been distributed between some of the people most affected by the Old National Bank shooting on April 10 and the Chickasaw Park shooting on April 15.

“A tragedy like this often makes victims feel powerless,” Jeff Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund, said “We are empowering victims and survivors to decide for themselves how their individual gift can best be used to help them move forward from this terrible event.”

The Love for Louisville Old National Bank Survivors Fund raised $934,618, according to a Community Foundation of Louisville news release. All the money was distributed between 21 survivors who were validated by officials and the legal heirs of 5 victims who died in the shooting.

The Love for Louisville Chickasaw Park Survivors Fund raised $108,766. All the money was distributed apart from one gift still in process to 12 validated survivors and the legal heirs of 2 victims.

Recipients of these monetary gifts had to apply to receive a share of the funds, according to the news release.

