New program launches for Louisville artists to create colorful crosswalks in downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program launched on Friday that will allow local artists to create colorful crosswalks on four of Louisville’s major intersections.

Launched by the Office of Advanced Planning and the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, the press release states the Community Crosswalks program will "allow local artists to install vibrant crosswalks that showcase Louisville’s art and cultural scene and improve safety conditions for pedestrians."

According to a press release, the Community Crosswalks program is inspired by the Asphalt Art Program which reported a 50 percent decrease in car crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists and a 37 percent decrease in car crashes leading to injuries at intersections where asphalt art was installed.

“This is an exciting opportunity to incorporate public art into our everyday lives and bolster safety for pedestrians," Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

According to a press release, both of the offices released a call for artists on Friday searching for one-of-a-kind designs that will be installed in April on the major intersections.

"The next phase of this program will offer neighborhood associations, community organizations and local businesses a chance to support Louisville’s creative communities and neighborhoods," Greenberg said.

Officials say preference will be given to artists of color and artists based in Louisville. A mandatory virtual meeting for all interested artists/teams will be hosted on Feb. 9 at noon.

If you are interested in submitting designs or want more information, please click here.

