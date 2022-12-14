Louisville artist creates official Kentucky Derby Festival poster for next year

Liesl Long Chaintreuil's designs show portrayals of world-renowned events and people that define Kentucky’s culture.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville artist and designer has been selected as the Kentucky Derby Festival's (KDF) officials poster artist for the 2023 season.

Liesl Long Chaintreuil has been "honing her craft" for over 20 years. Officials say her designs show portrayals of world-renowned events and people that define Kentucky’s culture.

“Art for me is a way to tell a story that speaks to both me and to others about the beauty that exists in people, style, events and nature,” Chaintreuil said. “I love to capture people and their unique style at various Kentucky world-renowned events. The Kentucky Derby Festival scene gave me the opportunity to illustrate my love for the history of Kentucky, fashion, and the colorful vibrancy within a scene.”

A spokesperson for KDF says Chaintreuil's love for art began when she was young. Her love grew stronger when she attended DuPont Manual High School and took part in their 'Visual Arts Magnet' program.

She then attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, and went on to work for a textile company in LA designing textile prints for global fashion companies, including Lucky Brand, Brighton and David Meister.

Chaintreuil soon began creating children’s art for Colleen Karis Designs, available in T.J. Maxx and Home Goods’ stores throughout the U.S.

Officials say the public can see next year's poster at Festival Unveiled on Thursday, March 16 at the Mellwood Art Center.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at KDF's website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.