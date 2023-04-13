Louisville Archdiocese holds special mass for shooting victims

Names of those killed in Monday's tragedy echoed throughout the Cathedral of the Assumption as members leaned on their faith.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a time of despair, Louisville's Catholic community turned to their faith on Thursday.

The Archdiocese of Louisville held a special mass for the victims of the Old National Bank mass shooting in downtown.

While inside the Cathedral of the Assumption, people of all ages sung hymns of healing, and Archbishop Shelton Fabre led the mass with scripture and prayed for those emotionally scarred by the tragedy.

"We need that now as we grieve," Steve Frommeyer, principal of Saint Francis of Assisi, said.

Frommeyer says he's glad he brought his students to the service. He says they came to show support, but ended up taking away a life lesson.

"Really good for our kids. Being able to see how they faith could get them through a hard time," he said.

And along with leaning on faith, the community was also encouraged to lean on one another.

The five victims were all employees of the bank and were having a business meeting at the time of the shooting.

The victims have been identified as Tommy Elliott, 63; James Tutt, 64; Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Deana Eckert, 57.

For more information on the funeral services or ways to help each of the families, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.