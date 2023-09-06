'These kids deserve to be swimming'; Louisville to give kids free access to pools after Algonquin pool closes

The mayor's office has approved $100K in activity passes for families allowing kids to swim free at the West Broadway YMCA and the Kentucky Kingdom.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Swimming, splashing, and hanging out with friends -- all the things children look forward to when summer rolls around.

But for kids in District 5, taking a dip in the Algonquin pool won't happen this year.

"These kids deserve to be swimming and having a good time instead being out there getting themselves killed or hurting other people! It's wrong," parent Tammy Turner said.

Louisville closed the pool as they prepare to make repairs Labor Day weekend. However, Reverend Gerome Sutton questions the timing. He says the pool has been in bad condition for the past four years.

"They had all fall and winter to fix this pool. Why do they wait arbitrarily right when summer kicks in, and say they not going to open the pool because it needs to be prepared," he said.

Sutton and others add the pool is one of the few places for the community to have clean fun.

“What are the kids going to do now that Algonquin pool is closed?” community member George Fields asked.

In the meantime, Sutton says officials need to make other public pools in the city free for kids in the area and pay for their transportation. which the city says they already plan to do.

According to Mayor Craig Greenberg's office, they approved $100,000 to purchase activity passes for families. This allows kids to swim at the West Broadway YMCA and the Kentucky Kingdom.

Mayor Greenberg also proposed for the remaining American Rescue Plan funds be used to complete the reconstruction of the Algonquin and Camp Taylor pools. He is expected to share more of his plan next week.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.