FBI awards Louisville activist with Director's Community Leadership Award

The FBI created the award in 1990 to honor those who have combated crime, terrorism, drugs and violence in America.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI Louisville awarded a community award to one prominent activist in the metro Tuesday.

Christopher 2X is the Louisville Field Office’s recipient of the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award according to a press release.

He found out about the award when he and the Future Healer’s program traveled to Washington D.C. to present the work and achievements of the program.

Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office, said the FBI recognizes 2X as “an invaluable partner in our efforts to stem the violence plaguing Louisville.”

Download the new WHAS11+ app on Roku or Fire TV for free!

“Partnering with the Future Healers program gives the FBI a greater sense of empathy for what these families have endured and, conversely, it gives the youth and their families a better sense of who we are and what our role is within their community,” Cohen said. “Our hope is that these interactions are helping to build a foundation of trust with the next generation.”

The FBI created the award in 1990 to honor those who have combated crime, terrorism, drugs and violence in America according to the release.

2X founded Christopher 2X Game Changers in 2019, and it’s a nonprofit organization that promotes education and community involvement with Louisville youth. The Future Healers program is a nonprofit that aims to help kids ages 4 through 13 affected by gun violence.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.