Louisville Tourism releases new city guide illustrated by popular local artist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Tourism has released the most recent edition of its annual Visitor Guide.

Officials say the 96-page magazine showcases some of the city’s top places to visit. This year's guide features a cover illustrated by popular Louisville artist, Bri Bowers.

“I have so much pride in Louisville and knowing that my work may be someone’s first impression of our city is a really powerful," Bowers said. "My career was built from the people in this city fiercely supporting me and it’s an honor to represent it to locals and visitors alike.”

According to a press release, the free guide showcases the city's Urban Bourbon Experience, historic businesses, mural "selfie spots," architectural styles, ways to enjoy the Old Fashioned and tips for having a year-round Kentucky Derby Experience.

The guide lists accommodations, attractions, restaurants, shopping and entertainment -- in addition to a 2023 event calendar and maps.

The guide is available at the Louisville Visitor Center, located at 301 S. Fourth St., as well as select Louisville hotels and attractions and welcome centers across Kentucky.

Officials say the 150,000 copies of the guide will be "distributed worldwide" to help encourage people to travel to Louisville.

You can look at the 2023 Louisville Visitor Guide or order one here.

