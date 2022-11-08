Local Seltzery announces weekend partnership with Purrfect Day Café to benefit KHS

A portion of the money raised will go toward helping Kentucky shelter animals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all animal lovers! The Local Seltzery announced they will be partnering with Purrfect Day Café and the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) to help local pets looking for their forever home.

The Louisville-based company is selling their Cranberry Ginger seltzers at Purrfect Day Café on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tito’s Handmade Vodka will donate $1 of each Cranberry Ginger seltzer sold throughout November to KHS.

The Local Seltzery will also be hosting their typical “Pups on the Patio” event on Sunday, Nov. 20 from noon to 8 p.m., with 10% of sales benefitting KHS.

Officials say the company has raised more than $1,000 for KHS since “Pups on the Patio” began in June 2022.

Additionally, 50% of all customers' electronic tips collected at Purrfect Day Café will be passed on as donations to the shelter.

For more information about KHS, please visit their website.

