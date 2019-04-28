LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As Derby week gets underway in Kentuckiana, local dancers and choreographers are putting their top-notch skills on display in a community-wide event.

Sunday, the Kentucky Center’s ArtsReach program will host their annual “Dance Out Loud”.

Dance Out Loud will feature all ages from pre-school to professional performing a variety of dance styles from African, ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, tap and lyrical choreography.

Performers include:

ArtsReach Our Voices Dance Collective

Louisville Ballet’s Brandon Ragland

The Cabbage Patch Settlement House Dance Studio

Daysia Cathey

D.E.S.T.I.N.E.D. Dance Company

Genesis Arts Kentucky, Inc.

The LaNita Rocknettes School of Dance

Waterworks Dance Theater, LLC.

The show will get underway at 4 p.m. at the Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater.

Tickets are free and open to the public.