LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local philanthropist says if the community can raise $30,000 for the Center for Neighborhoods, she'll match it.

The Center for Neighborhoods is a private, non-profit group that partners with neighborhoods to make them better. This Spring, the organization is hosting a $30,000 fundraiser challenge to raise money to support local neighbors and neighborhoods.

Donations through June 16 will go toward connecting neighborhood residents, bringing more community-created art to live, providing training to residents who desire to be active in their neighborhoods, and more.

The money will also help fund the 2019 Better Block week in June, which will be hosted in the Parkland neighborhood. The initiative focuses on activating civic space, elevating play and reaction, and celebrating the rich history of the area.

Louisville philanthropist Christina Lee Brown says that investing in neighborhoods is essential to keeping the city great. Brown will donate $30,000 to the Center for Neighborhoods if it reaches its Spring goal. So far, the campaign has raised a little over $9,000.

If you want to donate or learn more about the fundraiser, you can visit the Center for Neighborhoods website.

