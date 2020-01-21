LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the cold snap, outreach groups are checking on those most vulnerable in below freezing temperatures.

Volunteers for Jesus Cares at Exit 0 took to the streets Monday night to serve the homeless population living in Clarksville, Jeffersonville and New Albany.

"It's all about safety. Just getting out there making sure everyone is safe for the night before it gets any uglier than what it is now," Paul Stensrud, the group's director, said.

Stensrud said the group began getting ready with the essential items last week, so they would be ready when the cold hit. They have a truck stocked with clothing, food, toiletries, sternos, and other things the people they serve might need.

"Our main concern is just to make sure that folks are wanting to come into shelter that they have a ride, but also checking their well being, getting some food to them so that way they can eat but also making sure they're dressed for the right occasion," Stensrud said.

It's not the first cold burst this winter season, but the below freezing temperatures means white flag status, where shelters provide emergency relief from the cold.

"Here at the Catalyst Rescue Mission we are white flag. Our white flag basically comes out when its 32 or below. Currently right now we've had guests here all day long," Stensrud said.

Many homeless outreach groups are out daily especially in the wintertime.

"It's very critical to have street outreaches, like Exit 0, The Forgotten Louisville, and Fed With Faith," Stensrud said. "We don't want that phone call that we just lost somebody."

White flag status is especially critical, Stensrud said, calling it a "life or death situation."

"When it's really cold like this, most of us are out daily because it is a daily thing it's not just the once a week," Jeff Gill said.

Gill, the founder of another outreach group called Hip Hop Cares, also hit the streets Monday.

"We go out and check on people and then we provide needed items," Gill said. "Things such as gloves, hats, sternos, things that can be a matter of life and death."

Gill said even though the homeless population may not be as visible during the cold months, there's still lots of individuals needing the help.

"I hope that we can all keep in mind that out of sight shouldn't mean out of mind because the issue of homelessness has not decreased," said Gill. "I think that we all need to pay attention to one of the biggest issues that the city has right now and that's homelessness."

Both Gill and Stensrud said the groups are able to provide the help they do, all thanks to community donations.

