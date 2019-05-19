JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – We’re two weeks away until the 66th annual WHAS Crusade for Children and community members are doing their part helping to raise money for a good cause.

The Jeffersonville Fire Department says Abby and Natalia raised nearly $721 on National Lemonade Day with the Crusade Lemonade Stand.

In addition to lemonade, the stand also sold a variety of baked goods and even had a raffle for an afghan.

This is both Abby and Natalia’s second year hosting a stand.

If you would like to help the WHAS Crusade for Children, visit their website.

The WHAS Crusade for Children takes place on June 1 and June 2.

