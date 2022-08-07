Community donates to help LMPD officer who lost everything in house fire

When Officer Shanequa Boone and her twin boys returned from vacation, they realized the only belongings they had left were in their suitcases.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer came back from vacation to find her home had gone up in flames and everything she owned was reduced to ash.

"She had no idea she'd be coming back to an apartment with everything gone," Rebecca Grignon-Reker, with the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, said.

Despite the tragic loss, in less than a week Officer Boone was back at work keeping the community safe.

"She is, like many of our officers, someone who wants to help others," Grignon-Reker said.

"She's been a hard worker. You don't have to worry about her," LMPD Sgt. Zachary Hayley said. "She does her job well, she cares about people, takes care of them the right way."

But soon, it would soon be the community working to take care of her.

"She was like 'don't worry about me, I don't need anything,' and that's just who she is," Grignon-Reker said.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation began spreading Boone's story on Facebook, asking the community to donate to help the Louisville family get back on their feet.

More than 160 people donated to the fundraiser, raising more than $10,000 for Boone and her family.

"I truly don't know where to begin," Boone said. "I'm overwhelmed with all the support from my community, my friends and family, everyone who has reached out and keeping us in you guys' prayers. It means so much to the boys and I, again, like I said, I don't even have the words."

If you'd like to help Officer Boone and her family, click here to donate to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation's fundraiser. Be sure to select "Officer in Distress" and include Officer Shanequa Boone's name with your donation.

The foundation says due to COVID-19 the family is unable to accept used goods, but Boone appreciates being in the community's thoughts and prayers.

Grignon-Reker said as of now, Boone is staying in a hotel with her boys and found a new apartment they hope to move in to soon.

