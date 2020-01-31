JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Robert Yoshioka is an officer for the Louisville Metro Police Department. He spends a lot of time out in the community, but even when he’s off the clock, he’s still hitting the streets.

Instead of protecting people, he’s protecting animals.

Yoshioka is the president of Chibi’s Furiends, based in Jeffersonville, IN. The nonprofit’s mission is to save dogs from high-kill shelters in Kentucky and Southern Indiana and find them forever homes, either locally or in northern states that have stricter laws against animal cruelty.

This is a cause close to his heart - Yoshioka owns five dogs, and four of them are "foster fails."

“There are so many dogs out there…they need help,” Yoshioka said.

Chibi’s Furiends works with different groups like Shelter Love, Pet Finder, and Pet Smart Charities to get the word out about dogs who need homes. These connections also provide other resources, like dog food donations.

The nonprofit provides food, crates, and toys to anyone who volunteers to foster a dog. They also make sure the dogs are up-to-date on shots and are microchipped.

So far, it’s working. Last year, more than 60 dogs were adopted through Chibi’s Furiends.

“It’s helpful,” Yoshioka said. “People really appreciate when they have a pet, so it’s a good feeling. Dogs can’t help themselves, so I do like helping.”

This year, the organization’s goal is to find homes for 100 dogs. If you’d like to help their mission, you can learn more on their website.

