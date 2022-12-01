LMAS, KHS waive adoption fees for animals for holiday 'Empty the Shelters' event

A spokesperson with KHS says the event will start on Dec. 1 at both shelters to find forever homes for animals in need of one during this holiday season.

To encourage families to adopt during the event, LMAS and KHS adoption fees are listed below:

LMAS is waiving adoption fees for all animals starting Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 11.

KHS is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats one year and older starting Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4.

Adopters in Jefferson County will still be required to purchase a one-year pet license, required by law

To view adoptable animals and/or learn how to adopt at either shelter, please visit LMAS' website or KHS' website.

LMAS’ Animal House Adoption Center is located at 3516 Newburg Road and is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“We have so many animals who want to go home for the holidays,” Karen Koenig, vice president of animal welfare at KHS, said. “The Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event means that people who have been thinking about adopting a new family member can save on adoption fees, while giving an animal the best gift of all – their forever home.”

