LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Park DuValle community want to do their share in helping combat pollution in the area.

Dozens participated in constructing Living Green Wall, a wall filled with succulent plants and moss that will be placed on the west wall of the Southwick Community Center.

Organizers say those who live in zip codes near Rubbertown are 31 to 35% more likely to develop lung and colorectal cancers than those in other areas because of pollutants.

With the construction of the wall, they want to erase that.

“This was completely for and by the people which I think for the sake of ownership and initiative, people [are] feeling like they can do something to affect their own health outcomes – that’s important,” artist and organizer Brianna Harlan said. “If residents really want something to happen on their own community, the resources are out there, the support is out there – I think this is just the beginning of something. We hope that there will be more walls around the city and other neighborhoods in the area.”

Once the wall is constructed, it will spell out “unity” when the plants and moss are placed.

