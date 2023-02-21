What's behind the 'Little Black Dress' initiative at WHAS11?

Here's why you may see some of the station talent donning black dresses during the week and it's all for a good cause.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may have noticed across WHAS11 that many of the talent are wearing black.

For more than 5 days, they are wearing one black dress in hopes of raising awareness and to support the Junior League of Louisville’s Little Black Dress initiative.

Good Morning Kentuckiana anchor Hayley Minogue and meteorologist Colleen Peterson are participating in the morning, reporter Grace McKenna and Shay McAlister have donned their dresses in the evening.

The goal is to illustrate the restrictions poverty places on choices, opportunities and resources.

According to the Coalition for the Homeless, between 2018 and 2021, there was a 41% increase in the number of people experience houselessness in Louisville.

Also in 2021, 414 unaccompanied youth and young adults up to age 24 received services through Louisville’s homeless system.

There is still much work to be done and you can still join the effort.

Click here for important resources in the continued fight against homelessness and details on how to contribute to the Little Black Dress initiative.

