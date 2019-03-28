LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is still time to apply for funding to help with your energy bills with LIHEAP, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The former deadline of March 29 was pushed back by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to April 30. LIHEAP is currently in its "Crisis Component" phase. This phase helps to assist households that are in a home energy crisis and are facing disconnection from their utility services.

"The extended deadline is great news," said Eric Friedlander, acting director of Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.

The crisis phase operates on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted or through April 30, whichever comes first.

If you are interested in applying, you must schedule an appointment utilizing an automated appointment system. You can call 502-991-8391 or schedule your appointment online.

Applicants must be a resident of Jefferson County with a household income at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines.

For more information on eligibility requirements and application information, visit the LIHEAP website.

