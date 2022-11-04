'Light Up Louisville' returns to downtown for its 42nd year

This event will feature family-friendly activities, live performances, a festive display of lights and, of course, the Light Up tree.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that Halloween is over it's time to get in the Chrsitman spirit!

Mayor Greg Fischer announced that 'Light Up Louisville' is returning Friday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. outside of Metro Hall.

Officials say children and families are invited to visit Santa’s Workshop, where children can participate in holiday crafts such as cookie decorating and writing letters to Santa and veterans through the Honor Flight program. They can also get a free photo with Santa.

In addition, there will be a Holiday Vendor Market open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. offering treats, holiday crafts and decorations for purchase.

Officials say a stage will be set up on the west lawn of Metro Hall with live performances from DJ Jay Campbell, Made New, JD Shelburne and The Louisville Crashers.

The Lots of Lights Parade starts at 7 p.m., at Seventh and Jefferson, led by Frosty the Snowman as Grand Marshal. The parade will move down Jefferson Street to Fourth Street, where it will turn and pass through Fourth Street Live!

Anyone who is interested in participating in the parade can sign up here.

Around 8:30 p.m., Santa Claus will arrive and make his way to the entertainment stage to help Fischer officially 'Light Up Louisville' by turning on thousands of lights, including the city Christmas tree. A Zambelli fireworks show will follow.

The Holiday Lights Spectacular, outside of Metro Hall, will feature a nightly festive display of colors that will shine through the New Year.

A representative with the mayor's office says the Light Up tree, a 35-foot-tall Norway Spruce, is being donated this year by the Kaelin family out of the Parkway Village neighborhood.

For more information about Light Up Louisville, please click visit their website.

