LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E and KU has teamed up with TreesLouisville to plant more than 1,500 trees across the city.

It’s part of the utility giant’s annual employee-giving campaign called “Power of One”, which brings together donations and volunteer work.

More than 800 employees and their families have participated in planting the trees.

As part of the campaign, the company celebrated its Day of Caring with planting 30 trees at Farnsley Middle School.

Officials say the campaign is all about caring and giving back to the community.

"It's part of our day of caring so we ask employees to come out do some planting and sometimes we've done stuff for our low-income customers. Every year has been a little bit different of focus but it's all about volunteerism and giving back to the community we serve," Chris Whelan, vice president of communications, said.

Last year, LG&E and KU's Power of One campaign raised more than $2 million from voluntary contributions from employees and additional support from the LG&E and KU Foundation.

