'It's a false promise that these folks are giving': LG&E and KU warning about a door-to-door scam

Numerous calls have been made to the company about scammers pretending to be "solar installers" from LG&E and KU.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E and KU are sending a warning about people pretending to be door-to-door "solar installers" that work for the company.

LG&E has received numerous calls from concerned customers warning the company of the scam.

"It's a false promise that these folks are giving," said LG&E and KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry. "They're telling customers that if they go with their company and install solar panels, that they'll have low energy bills or no utility bills and then when customers do sign up, they realize that's not the case."

Lowry said LG&E and KU do not market or sell residential solar panels and are not affiliated with any residential solar installers.

Sumedha Rao, the executive director of the mayor's Office of Sustainability, said people are not aware of what to look out for when it comes to the solar scams, because the solar industry is relatively new.

"It's really damaging because I think people are trying to do the right thing by going solar, they either want to save energy costs or do something that's good for the environment," Rao said. "It's really disheartening to see that some of these scammers are taking advantage of people that are just trying to do the right thing."

Rao said scammers use high-pressure sales tactics to try to get customers to do business with them.

She warned customers to be on alert if someone is pushing to sign up for service by a deadline or unable to answer questions.

Lowry said LG&E has also received calls from customers saying scammers are spoofing the company's number to make it look like the incoming call is from LG&E.

"We're not going to ever call you and demand payment or threaten to cut off service if you don't give is instance payment," Lowry said. "We don't operate like that."

The Solar Over Louisville program helps reduce the number of scams by vetting local solar companies.

If someone calls or shows up at the door claiming to be from LG&E, ask to see the person's company-issued employee or contractor identification card.

And if you ever feel threatened, call 911.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.