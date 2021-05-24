Ways to honor, remember Fern Creek fire sergeant Kyle Adams

Sgt. Kyle Adams died after an off-duty accident Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fern Creek Fire Sergeant Kyle Adams died after an off-duty accident Friday morning, Assistant Chief Dewayne Hutchens said. Sgt. Adams was eight shifts away from retirement, the department confirmed.

Fern Creek Fire Chief Nathan Mulvey said the 39-year-old was one of the hardest workers he has ever known, working with the department for over 20 years while also running a second business, Fern Creek Lawn Care.

Here are three services planned this week to remember, honor Sgt. Adams:

Monday, May 24: A vigil to honor Adams will take place at Fern Creek Fire Station One located at 6200 Bardstown Road at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26: Visitation is set to take place at Fern Creek Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 27: a funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church located at 5406 Bardstown Road.