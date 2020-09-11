Kroger hosting ‘ultimate’ bourbon auction to raise money for Dare to Care

Bourbons up for auction include the 2020 Van Winkle Collection, Buffalo Trace Antique Collection and Michter’s 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kroger is hosting a virtual bourbon auction for a good cause this month. The Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger, benefitting Dare to Care, features bourbons “so rare it’s impossible to get your hands on them,” according to a press release from Kroger.

The auction begins on Monday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. and will be open through 9 p.m. on Nov. 18. Bourbons up for auction include the 2020 Van Winkle Collection, the 2020 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection and Michter’s 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

All items up for auction are available to view online. It’s free to participate and all proceeds from the auction will be donated to Dare to Care.

“The Ultimate Bourbon Auction is an innovative way for Kroger to give back to the community in a way that aligns with our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan, our commitment to end hunger and waste in the communities we serve by 2025,” Ann Reed, president of the Kroger and JayC Louisville Division said.

Kroger and Dare to Care have partnered together to fight hunger for more than 25 years, according to Dare to Care Executive Director Brian Riendeau.

“This year’s event is particularly timely as the pandemic and associated economic fallout has created record-levels of need for food assistance,” he said.

All items must be picked up in person in Louisville and bidders must be at least 21 years old.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.