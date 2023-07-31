Louisville charity gives 30 girls experience of a lifetime at Kentucky Castle

The first-ever Kosair Kids Princess Tea treated girls of differing abilities to pampering and a tea party.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be princess for a day?

Well, 30 lucky girls in Louisville did exactly that.

Kosair for Kids gave them an experience of a lifetime at The Kentucky Castle on Sunday where they were treated like royalty.

According to a press release, the first-ever Kosair Kids Princess Tea treated girls of differing abilities to pampering and a tea party. At the event, the girls were greeted by a pink carpet that brought them to the ballroom to sip tea. Then, they received a surprise visit from Disney princesses who taught them how to twirl and led a story time.

Each of the girls even got princess dresses, courtesy of their Fairy Godmother Elise (a generous Kosair for Kids donor), in addition to tiaras, costume jewelry, a doll of their favorite character and more.

Officials said the University of Kentucky Dance Team did their hair, makeup and nails.

“Today it was a princess party, and this is for Kosair Kids, and I’m one of them,” Kosair Kid Nora said. “There are some princesses that came today, and we had a tea party and lunch, and we’re about to do some more stuff, and we’ll take some pictures, and it was great.”

The press release states that all of the princesses treated have received some form of assistance from Kosair for Kids. Officials said some have battled cancer, while others receive different forms of therapy or medical equipment that allows them to "live life to the fullest."

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Katie Grant, mother to Kosair Kid Sloane, said. “We’ve never been around princesses or gotten to dress up and had her hair done, and makeup done, all that kind of stuff. So it’s a fun experience to experience with her and be able to do something that kids can do.”

