KMAC Museum to host annual holiday shopping event

The museum is hosting 'Martinis and Mistletoe' on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you like art, cocktails and the holidays, this event is perfect for you!



KMAC Museum is hosting their annual holiday shopping event, 'Martinis and Mistletoe' on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.



Located at 715 W. Main Street on Museum Row, officials say the annual holiday shopping experience will feature a variety of curated gifts. In addition, local artists will be showcasing their works made from glass, metal, clay and fiber.

The shop at KMAC will have ornaments, decorations, winter wear, home items, coffee-table books and more available for purchase.

At this event, KMAC Museum members will receive a 15% off discount on all purchases as well as two complimentary drinks.



If you're unable to make it to the event, the KMAC shop is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information about KMAC Museum or the shop, please visit their website.

